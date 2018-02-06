A Stunning Animation of the SpaceX Falcon Heavy Launch Set to the David Bowie Song ‘Life on Mars’

Ahead of the highly anticipated test launch of the Falcon Heavy on February 6, 2018 at 1:30 EST from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida, SpaceX released a really stunning animation set to the iconic David Bowie song “Life on Mars“. The animation models the expected launch of the world’s most powerful rocket, what happens in space after the launch, how the center rocket and side boosters return to Earth and what it would be like to drive a car in space.
When Falcon Heavy lifts off, it will be the most powerful operational rocket in the world by a factor of two. With the ability to lift into orbit nearly 64 metric tons (141,000 lb)—a mass greater than a 737 jetliner loaded with passengers, crew, luggage and fuel–Falcon Heavy can lift more than twice the payload of the next closest operational vehicle, the Delta IV Heavy, at one-third the cost.
Falcon Heavy sends a car to Mars https://t.co/Y7uBtU6Mt2
— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 5, 2018
