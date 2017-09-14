A SpaceX Blooper Reel Featuring the Explosive Missteps of Their Falcon 9 Orbital Rocket Booster

SpaceX has released a great blooper reel that features a collection of missteps that they had while launching and landing their Falcon 9, the first fully reusable orbital rocket booster. CEO Elon Musk, who once said that “failure is an option here,” proved his point and shared it with all of us to enjoy. The video was appropriately set to the Monty Python’s Flying Circus tune “Liberty Bell March” by John Philip Sousa.
The sordid history of how the SpaceX Falcon 9, the first fully reusable, orbit-class booster rocket, eventually managed to land in one piece and stay that way … maybe Falcon realized it still loved us or finally read the instructions…
Long road to reusabity of Falcon 9 primary boost stage…When upper stage & fairing also reusable, costs will drop by a factor >100. pic.twitter.com/WyTAQ3T9EP
