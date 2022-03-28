An Amusing Spaceballs ‘Pizza the Hutt’ Playset

Artist andytdesigns of Retro Custom Art created an incredibly amusing “Pizza the Hutt Playset”. According to the artist, this punny play on both the Star Wars character and the Pizza Hut chain from the Spaceballs film was made for a specific toy line that was never brought to market.

Pizza the Hutt handmade toy art I made for a national Spaceballs toy line that was never made

Several of the artist’s other designs are available for purchase on both Etsy and eBay.

andyt also carved the iconic Han Solo in carbonite image into a block of cheddar cheese.

