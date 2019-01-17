Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology.

Steve Carell Reunites With ‘The Office’ Co-Creators for ‘Space Force’ Workplace Comedy Series on Netflix

by at on

Actor Steve Carell, showrunner Greg Daniels and producer Howard Klein, all of whom are co-creators of the US version of The Office, have reunited for Space Force. This new show with yet undetermined release date, is in direct response to Trump’s announcement of Space Force as the 6th branch of the Air Force and imagines what the work environment would be like for those employees who are tasked with such an enormous endeavor and what they would do in order to figure out what needs to get done.

The goal of the new branch is to ‘defend satellites from attack’ and ‘perform other space-related tasks’…or something. This is the story of the men and women who have to figure it out.




Managed WordPress at Laughing Squid Hosting


Laughing Squid Hosting offers reliable, scalable and secure Managed WordPress hosting starting at $12/mo. It includes email, Jetpack Premium and a free SSL certificate. We'll even migrate your site at no charge. The revenue from our hosting helps support this blog.

Please note, some Laughing Squid posts may contain affiliate marketing links, which means we might receive a small share of the sales of some of the products or services that are linked from our posts.

Follow Laughing Squid on Facebook, Twitter and Flipboard



 

© 1995-2019 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved | Privacy Policy | Powered by Laughing Squid Hosting and WordPress VIP