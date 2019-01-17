Steve Carell Reunites With ‘The Office’ Co-Creators for ‘Space Force’ Workplace Comedy Series on Netflix

Actor Steve Carell, showrunner Greg Daniels and producer Howard Klein, all of whom are co-creators of the US version of The Office, have reunited for Space Force. This new show with yet undetermined release date, is in direct response to Trump’s announcement of Space Force as the 6th branch of the Air Force and imagines what the work environment would be like for those employees who are tasked with such an enormous endeavor and what they would do in order to figure out what needs to get done.

The goal of the new branch is to ‘defend satellites from attack’ and ‘perform other space-related tasks’…or something. This is the story of the men and women who have to figure it out.