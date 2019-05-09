Laughing Squid

The Magnificent Sound of Several Million Monarch Butterflies Taking Off All at Once

Nature host Phil Torres of The Jungle Diaries captured the absolutely magnificent sound of several million monarch butterflies flapping their wings, ready to take flight into the Mexican skies.

These beautiful winged insects migrate each winter from their much colder, northern homes to warmer climes. Unfortunately, some monarchs don’t make it all the way, but those who do can relax and regenerate in the warm Mexican sun before heading back in the spring.

How many butterflies does it take to make a noise in the woods? A few million. Watch (and listen!) as these monarchs put on a show at their overwintering site in Mexico.

