Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology.

Sophia the Robot Returns to ‘The Tonight Show’ To Sing a Romantic Duet With the Human Host Jimmy Fallon

by at on

Jimmy Fallon and Sophia the Robot Duet

The Tonight Show host Jimmy Fallon put on a brave face and gave his audience the opportunity to watch how several different robots work with some incredible live demonstrations. Fallon first met with an acrobatic Mini Cheetah from MIT, which scared him just a bit. He then welcomed the inventor of the Tomaton, a wearable robot that feeds tomatoes to a person while they are running.

Mini Cheetah MIT Robot Tonight Show Jimmy Fallon Backflip

Last but not least, Fallon welcomed Sophia the Robot back to the show. Sophia first introduced her little sister before performing a romantic duet of the Christina Aguilera song “Say Anything” with the very human Fallon.

A less formal Sophia had first met Fallon when she appeared on his show in 2017.



Managed WordPress at Laughing Squid Hosting


In addition to this blog, Laughing Squid is also a web hosting company that focuses on Managed WordPress hosting. The revenue from our hosting services helps support this blog.

Please note, some Laughing Squid posts may contain affiliate marketing links, which means we might receive a small share of the sales of some of the products or services that are linked from our posts.

Follow Laughing Squid on Facebook, Twitter and Flipboard



 

© 1995-2018 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved | Privacy Policy | Powered by Laughing Squid Hosting and WordPress VIP