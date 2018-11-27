Sophia the Robot Returns to ‘The Tonight Show’ To Sing a Romantic Duet With the Human Host Jimmy Fallon

The Tonight Show host Jimmy Fallon put on a brave face and gave his audience the opportunity to watch how several different robots work with some incredible live demonstrations. Fallon first met with an acrobatic Mini Cheetah from MIT, which scared him just a bit. He then welcomed the inventor of the Tomaton, a wearable robot that feeds tomatoes to a person while they are running.

Last but not least, Fallon welcomed Sophia the Robot back to the show. Sophia first introduced her little sister before performing a romantic duet of the Christina Aguilera song “Say Anything” with the very human Fallon.

Thank you for having us @FallonTonight and @jimmyfallon! I had so much fun singing and catching up with you! #FallonTonight #SophiaonFallon pic.twitter.com/2mq2mnYi4B — Sophia (@RealSophiaRobot) November 22, 2018

A less formal Sophia had first met Fallon when she appeared on his show in 2017.