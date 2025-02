Actor Performs Dramatic Readings of Song Lyrics

Actor James McNicholas, who played a member of the press in Ted Lasso, quite eloquently performs “Songalogues”, dramatic readings of song lyrics while dressed as unique characters. The songs reach across the music genre spectrum, from Bon Jovi to Gnarls Barkley and Simon and Garfunkel, and everything else in between.

Thanks Chip Beale!