Musician Peet Montzingo quite hilariously chased his very patient mother around the house to provide sound effects to her daily life using his trombone. No action on his mother’s part was too small for Montzingo to address musically, as it was his duty to provide such entertainment.

It’s a son’s job to annoy his mom.

Ince his mother got hold of a kazoo, however, all bets were off.