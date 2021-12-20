Sommelier Tastes the Same Wine at Five Different Ages

In an informative episode of the Bon Appétit series World of Wine, expert New York City sommelier André Hueston Mack tasted the exact same wine at five different ages, moving backward from 2016 to 1978. He explains how the same varietal of wine can change over the years, particularly in bottles, labeling, cuts, and corks. He also notes how the appearance, seepage, color, and of course, taste, change from year to year.

If you’ve had the privilege of tasting one you already know – a properly aged wine transforms not unlike how a caterpillar becomes a butterfly. …André Hueston Mack tastes a Heitz Cellar Cabernet Sauvignon at 5 different ages, from a recent 2016 vintage all the way back to a 1978.