“Some” by Ryan Rumbolt of the Halifax animation house Wonderlust is a really beautiful animation that invokes the minimalist spirit of designer Ettore Sottsass while capturing the very essence of an unnamed poem that addresses the wide range of human emotions that are felt on a daily, hourly and even minute-by-minute basis.

Based on a poem and inspired by the work of Italian designer Ettore Sottsass, Some is a short film that explores the spectrum of emotions in everyday life.

via Vimeo Staff Picks