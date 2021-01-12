Snubby J and ZeroElectroDrum Perform a Percussive Duet on PVC Pipe Instruments

Snubby J (Kent Jenkins) collaborated with ZeroElectroDrum to perform a virtual duet on their respective percussion instruments. Snubby J played the RimbaTubes, an instrument he invented, while ZeroElectroDrum played a pipe instrument of his own design.

ZeroElectroDrum and I teamed up for this special new song featuring our pipe instruments.

Snubby J also collaborated with other musicians for virtual duets.

“Shut Up And Dance” (Walk The Moon) covered by Snubby J + Frank The Tank on RimbaTubes, PET Marimba, band instruments and more, featuring our friends & fans dancing from all over the world!

