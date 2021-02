Photographer Jens of Another Perspective has captured wonderfully fascinating footage showing what snowflakes look like while melting in reverse. The images were photographed through ultra macro lenses so as to show every unique detail of each snowflake.

Melting Snow Flakes in Reverse and High Detail Macro Photography of Snowflakes I took with Sony a6300, 90mm Macro and 60mm 2:1 Macro of Laowa.

via The Awesomer