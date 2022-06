Unsuspecting Snow Leopard Mama Jumps Like Tigger When Her Cub Stalks and Startles Her

A tiny snow leopard cub (possibly at the Cape May County Zoo) adorably stalked and startled a seemingly unsuspecting mama as she walked past. The mother responded by jumping high into the air in a manner reminiscent of Tigger.

The mother may have truly been surprised by her cub, but this exaggerated response is also a way for wild cats to teach their offspring how to hunt.