Sneaky Pika Steals Home Building Materials From Hard Working Neighbors

In a very cute clip from the David Attenborough-narrated, BBC Earth series Mammals, a sneaky pika woke up from hibernation and very boldly stole building materials from hard working neighbors who dutifully gathered grass and flowers to make comfortably haystack homes for themselves. Like any clever robber, the little thief ensured that no one was at home before making off with ill-gotten gains.

Some adorable pikas wait all winter for the sun to shine, so they can gather food and build their nests. But other cheeky pikas wait for their neighbors to do the hard work while sit back and wait for the perfect time to strike.

