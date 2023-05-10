Charming Snaggle-Toothed Dwarf Cat Comforts Others

A charming rescued dwarf cat named Ozzy, who lives at the St. Francis Hospital for Animals in Charlotte, North Carolina, has an adorable single snaggle tooth that juts out from his bottom jaw and makes him look cranky. Appearances can be deceiving, however, as Ozzy is a kind soul who is an integral part of the veterinary team and comforts the incoming animals.

Ozzy shares his home at the vet clinic with his full-size, now-brother, Yellow. Ozzy and Yellow do everything together and Yellow has been by Ozzy’s side to teach him the ways of being a cat living larger than life. Ozzy is a grand addition to our clinic family. Ozzy now has more caregivers, free healthcare for life, and an abundance of love flowing his way.

Ozzie was given to the clinic in August 2020 after a couple who was house hunting found him inside a vacant home. As with most rescued kittens, Ozzy needed treatment for various ailments. Only after it appeared that he wasn’t growing did his caretakers realize he had a form of dwarfism.

Ozzy had numerous health issues when he arrived needing treatment from conjunctivitis to several parasitic infections. As these infections cleared up, Ozzy’s huge personality began to shine. Our sweet Ozzy bear has a form of dwarfism called osteochondrodysplasia. This condition manifests itself in Ozzy’s appearance with short, thick limbs and tail and the cutest bow-legged stance. His most noticeable feature is his large teeth, one of which is always sticking out giving him his adorable, unique appearance.