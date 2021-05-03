A Chopsticks Snacking Tool That Attaches to Your Fingers to Keep Them Clean While Doing Other Things

Snactiv is a handy set of chopsticks that connect to your fingers to keep them clean when snacking.

Snactiv is a multi-tasking snacking tool of the future that keeps your hands clean and your focus on the things that matter.

The Snactiv was developed by Innoobi, a team of designers, engineers, and entrepreneurs in Los Angeles who have worked with high profile clients in the past. They have come together again with this product and are raising funds through Kickstarter in order to bring the Snactiv to market.

We have experience developing high-end hardware and software, to simple accessories and toys. We reunited after working together at a hyper-growth startup as well as a Fortune 500 company. …Our Design and Marketing teams are in Los Angeles, CA and our manufacturing team is based out of Hong Kong. We have strong manufacturing resources and experience and can’t wait to get Snactiv in your hands!

They are also very honest about the risks involved.

Risks involved include: Looking extremely cool while wearing Snactiv and letting this new boost in ego go to your head.

More snack intake which may result in bloating or constipation.

Having your career, passions and hobbies become successful because you aren’t wasting anytime taking any breaks for nourishment or cleaning your disgusting fingers. But in all seriousness, we are on track and ready to enter mass production. We have completed testing and prototyping with a trusted manufacturer and are ready to go!, Our main challenge is raising capital to cover tooling and inventory costs.

via Technabob