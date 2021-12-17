The 50 Year Feud Between Marvel and DC Comics Explored in the 10 Part Roku Documentary ‘Slugfest’

The Roku Originals documentary series Slugfest explores the legendary rivalry between Marvel and DC Comics. Filmmaker Kevin Smith narrates the ten-part series features artists, writers, and industry experts who witnessed this ongoing 50 year feud.

Our newest Roku Original, “Slugfest,” …explores how the decades-long relationship and rivalry between creative powerhouses Marvel and DC Comics pushed both companies to innovate and develop the stories that continue to captivate millions of fans around the world today.

The series, which was directed by the Russo Brothers of the MCU, is based upon Reed Tucker’s book Slugfest: Inside the Epic, 50-year Battle between Marvel and DC.

Slugfest, the first book to chronicle the history of this epic rivalry into a single, in-depth narrative, is the story of the greatest corporate rivalry never told. Complete with interviews with the major names in the industry, Slugfest reveals the arsenal of schemes the two companies have employed in their attempts to outmaneuver the competition, whether it be stealing ideas, poaching employees, planting spies, or launching price wars.

Slugfest premieres on December 24, 2021 on Roku.

Mark your calendars because “Slugfest” will exclusively premiere on The Roku Channel on Friday, December 24.