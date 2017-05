Destin of Smarter Every Day created his own little bit of lightning using a LifeSavers mint and a sledge hammer through a process called triboluminescence which posits that objects made with sugar emit an electric charge when the chemical bonds are broken. He then remixed this entire event in macro, slow motion footage.

Triboluminescence was first documented by Francis Bacon in 1620. The original Candy Crush. https://t.co/ljRgUaCjju — Smarter Every Day (@smartereveryday) May 3, 2017