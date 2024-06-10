Slow Motion Footage of the Annual Coopers Hill Cheese Rolling and Wake in Gloucester, England

Gavin Free and Dan Gruchy of The Slow Mo Guys traveled to the town of Brockworth in Gloucester, England to capture footage of the 2024 Coopers Hill Cheese Rolling and Wake, an annual event that involves a 7 pound wheel of cheese and a copious number of daredevils rolling down a very steep hillside. The person who catches the cheese is declared the winner.

Gav and Dan head to Gloucestershire to film the 2024 Cheese Roll! The world’s bravest cheese chasers sprint down a ridiculously steep hill in a very bouncy race.

In their typical fashion, Free and Gruchy captured slow motion footage of the event, getting a good look at the clumsy yet graceful rolls of the participants.

Filmed at 800fps on the Freely Ember S5K

Slo Mo Annual Cheese Roll

More Videos and Photos From the Event

Lori Dorn

