Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Materials artist Elodie Antoine creates “stuffed” felt pieces that when sliced open, reveal a design hidden inside. Some of these hidden designs can be of an anatomical nature, appearing as if a bone or organ was cut crosswise or perhaps fine cuts of meat. Other pieces appear to be more like natural geodes that open up to a colorful, crystalline interior when sliced.

via Colossal