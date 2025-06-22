A Wonderful Documentary About Breathing New Life Into Old Pizza Hut Restaurants Across the United States

Slice of Life is a wonderful documentary by Aussie-born Brooklynites Matthew Salleh and Rose Tucker of Urtext Films about how former Pizza Hut restaurants with their iconic designs, are being repurposed across the United States. The pair traveled to several locations to meet the people breathing new life into these old buildings and learn about the family history behind the pizza dynasty.

A contemporary portrait of America, observed within the walls of former Pizza Hut buildings across the country. These nostalgic spaces hold memories of a bygone era, but through the power of transformation, they provide something new and special for the communities that continue to flow through them. From an LGBTQ+ church in Florida, to a karaoke bar in Texas, to a cannabis dispensary in rural Colorado, these modern-day portraits are paralleled with the origin story of Pizza Hut – one of America’s most iconic brands, and the two brothers who founded the company in Wichita, Kansas in 1958.