Fearless Slackliners Cross the World’s Tallest Waterfall
Six fearless slackliners set the Guinness World Record for Highest Highline Over a Waterfall when they expertly traversed over Angel Falls at Canaima National Park in Bolivar, Venezuela. This stunning cascade is considered to be the tallest waterfall in the world.
In October 2025, six elite slackliners, Lukas Irmler, Antonia Rüede-Passul, Jens Decke, Karl Schrader, Valentin Rapp (all Germany) and Rafael Bridi (Brazil) etched their names in history by walking a 148m long highline suspended 1,008m above the iconic Angel Falls, the world’s tallest waterfall.