Skull Masks and Colorful Smoke Grenades Spread the Beauty of Mexican Culture Throughout California

No matter what you look like, we all have a skull. Knowing the power of that imagery, and borrowing inspiration from the iconography and artwork of Mexico’s Day of the Dead celebrations, Butch Locsin creates art that celebrates life, death and humanity. Based in Los Angeles, the performance artist uses larger-than-life skull masks and colorful smoke grenades to create powerful imagery set against a California backdrop. Now, he’s found a collaborator in girlfriend and fellow artist Maria Pérez. Together they’re spreading the beauty and vibrancy of Mexican culture.

