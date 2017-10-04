Laughing Squid

Skull Masks and Colorful Smoke Grenades Spread the Beauty of Mexican Culture Throughout California

On a gorgeous episode of The Great Big Story series Human Condition, they met up with Los Angeles performance artist, painter, and illustrator Butch Locsin (a.k.a. “Skeleton of Color“) to take a look at how he collaborates with others with his large skull masks, vibrant attire, and a plethora of colorful smoke grenades inspired by the Day of the Dead to spread the beauty of Mexican culture throughout California.

No matter what you look like, we all have a skull. Knowing the power of that imagery, and borrowing inspiration from the iconography and artwork of Mexico’s Day of the Dead celebrations, Butch Locsin creates art that celebrates life, death and humanity. Based in Los Angeles, the performance artist uses larger-than-life skull masks and colorful smoke grenades to create powerful imagery set against a California backdrop. Now, he’s found a collaborator in girlfriend and fellow artist Maria Pérez. Together they’re spreading the beauty and vibrancy of Mexican culture.


