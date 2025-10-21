Champion Skateboarder Rides Down the World’s Highest Skate Ramp on the Side of a Building

Skateboard champion Sandro Diaz rode down the world’s highest skate ramp ever built, taking a dizzying ride down a sloping building in Puerto Allegro, Brazil, that measures an impressive 88.91 meters (291.73 feet) high, which he tackled incrementally.

World champion skateboarder Sandro Dias claimed a new world record for the highest skateboard drop in, using the unique shape of the Brazilian State Rio Grande do Sul building as the perfect mega ramp.

To achieve this incredible feat, Diaz trained intensely so he could withstand the intense G-forces and high speeds associated with such a height. Despite these challenges, Diaz successfully sped down the full height on his board at over 85 km/hour (52.8 mph), crashing into a soft landing at the bottom

Dias began with a drop already higher than a standard 23-metre Megaramp – before pushing the sport’s limits with multiple attempts, across increasing heights along a 88.91 meter tall building.