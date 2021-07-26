A Realistic Skateboard Caramel Bar That Actually Rolls

Chef Amaury Guichon (previously) of the Pastry Academy who previously crafted an absolutely stunning miniature replica of the iconic Statue of Liberty out of chocolate, created a very realistic skateboard caramel bar. This tasty candy bar features a replica of the black grip tape that typically covers the deck of the board and wheels that actually roll. Guichon stated that this was fun to make.

This one is super fun and playful, very simple on the inside but very tasty! It is composed with 2 layers of almond crunchy sable dough, one layer of soft salted vanilla caramel, and coated with a caramelised white chocolate.