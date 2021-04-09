Size of Islands on Earth Compared to North America

3D animator Alvaro Gracia Montoya of MetaBallStudios (previously) created a fascinating animation that compares the size of islands around the world by increasing size. The islands were laid over a map of North America in order to offer context of their actual size.

There are many islands on Earth, this video shows some of them from the smallest (Hub Island) to the largest (Greenland). The measurements may vary depending on the source. The islands are placed over North America to have a better perspective of their size with respect to the different states.