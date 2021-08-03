A Size Comparison of Black Holes in the Universe

The ever-philosophical design house Kurzgesagt (previously) embarks on a virtual search for the largest black hole in the universe. In doing so, they explain through their distinct animation, the different classifications of black holes from the smallest (primordial) to the largest (Ultra Massive). While they’ve previously explained how black holes are formed, they’ve never really searched for the largest single body in the universe.

The largest things in the universe are black holes. In contrast to things like planets or stars they have no physical size limit, and can literally grow endlessly. Although in reality specific things need to happen to create different kinds of black holes, from really tiny ones to the largest single things in the universe. So how do black holes grow and how large is the largest of them all?