A Tragically Beautiful Hand-Cranked ‘Myth of Sisyphus’ Wooden Automaton

Artist Ross McSweeney, who previously created a kinetic wooden sculpture of a little boat floating upon a bumpy sea, crafted a beautiful hand-cranked automaton that portrays the tragic Greek myth of Sisyphus forever pushing his boulder up a hill for all eternity. There is also a devilish figure down below who continually rolls the boulder back down and a hungry vulture lurking behind Sisyphus. The entire sculpture is made of laser-cut wood, and the plans are available for purchase through McSweeney’s Etsy shop.

It is made 100% from laser cut wood, without any extra materials used. Turn the handle and watch him slide as she tries to push the giant boulder up the hill. I have taken some liberties with the story and history and added my own take on it.