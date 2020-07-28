A Little Boat Floats Among Jumping Fish in a Wonderful Hand-Cranked Wooden Kinetic Wave Sculpture

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Artist Ross McSweeney created a wonderful kinetic wooden sculpture that features a little boat floating upon a bumpy sea. Three different types of fish appear to jump out of the waves as they rise and fall, both horizontally and vertically. The sculpture is hand-cranked, although a motor can be made available.

This is a Kinetic wave sculpture made from mostly all wood. Each wave is driven by a cam that moves the wave both horizontally and vertically. …Originally it was going to run only off a motor, but I don’t like the noise so I made the motor box optional.

McSweeney’s other kinetic sculptures include a Running Horse Automata, Wooden Ferris Wheel and a Caterpillar Marble Machine.

