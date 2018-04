In late January 2015, Indian musicians Samarth Swarup and Asa Singh hilariously accompanied the Apple iOS Siri as she evenly recited the answer to the question “What is 10 trillion raised to the power 10”

I being a music producer [musician] was quite attracted to the response of Siri on this question. So I clubbed my friend’s beatboxing and my guitar along with it and made this crazy video.