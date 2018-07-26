Large Sinkhole on a Busy Colorado Road Completely Swallows an Entire Sports Utility Vehicle

While driving down a busy Sheridan, Colorado highway, motorist Tye Adams captured the unusual sight of a black SUV that had fallen into a large sinkhole. At first the vehicle laid on its passenger side for a bit before the entire vehicle was swallowed whole.

With traffic driving by nonchalantly, the back of the SUV is visible as the front of the car slips into the gaping hole below. Police said the driver of the Hyundai was unharmed and the drenching thunderstorm that had hit Sheridan during the day had impacted a pipe below the tarmac causing it to give way.