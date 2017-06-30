Laughing Squid

An Oddly Patient Simon’s Cat Learns the Importance of Always Keeping His Eyes on the Prize

Simon's Cat

After chasing a quick little mouse into his hole, an unusually patient Simon’s Cat waited outside through rain, sleet, snow and hail of the four seasons without breaking his gaze. It wasn’t until Simon’s kitten came out to join him that Simon’s cat let out a yawn, during which the mouse was able to escape.

Patience has never been a word used to describe Simon’s Cat until now! Watch Simon’s Cat furiously battle each of the four seasons in this epic waiting battle between cat and mouse with a cheeky special appearance from the kitten.


