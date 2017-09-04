A Territorial Simon’s Cat Attempts to Shoo Away Simon’s Kitten From His New Scratch Post

After getting in a nice luxurious scratch on his new post, a rather contented Simon’s Cat turned territorial when Simon’s kitten came out to play. Seeing the new post, the kitten attempted to take a turn at scratching, but the Simon’s Cat was in no mood and repeatedly tried to shoo Simon’s kitten away. Of course, any attempts at doing so could only backfire on the grumpy cat, as it did.
