A Territorial Simon’s Cat Attempts to Shoo Away Simon’s Kitten From His New Scratch Post

The claws come out in a case of sibling rivalry. It started out with a hiss how did it end up like this? The mischievous kitten interrupts Simon’s Cat during his ‘me time’ manicure proving that little brothers really can be annoying.

After getting in a nice luxurious scratch on his new post, a rather contented Simon’s Cat turned territorial when Simon’s kitten came out to play. Seeing the new post, the kitten attempted to take a turn at scratching, but the Simon’s Cat was in no mood and repeatedly tried to shoo Simon’s kitten away . Of course, any attempts at doing so could only backfire on the grumpy cat, as it did.

In addition to this blog, Laughing Squid is also an independently owned web hosting company with a focus on hosting WordPress blogs. The revenue from our hosting services helps support this blog.

Our hosting plans start out at $4 per month. If you are interested in hosting with us, you can sign-up here. If you know of anyone who needs WordPress hosting, please send them our way. Thanks!