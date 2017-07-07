Just Like My Cat, Real Life Versions of Simon’s Cat’s Crazy Antics Shown Through Viewers Videos

Simon Tofield, the creator of “Simon’s Cat” has always been very open about the fact that he gets much of his inspiration from his own felines. With this in mind, he put out an online call for viewers to submit videos of their own cats as they get into real life versions of the same crazy antics of Simon’s Cat.

Have you ever watched Simon’s Cat and thought – ‘that’s just like my cat?’Watch 8 ways Simon’s Cat is just like yours in this collection of super cute real life cats, peppered with relatable classic clips from our black & white animations!