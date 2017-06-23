Laughing Squid

An Amusing Compilation of Simon’s Cat Chaos That Reminds Simon He Really Needs a Vacation

In the amusing compilation “In Need of a Holiday“, a rather frazzled Simon realizes that he’s in desperate need of vacation after too much time dealing with amount of chaos and mischief that Simon’s Cat (and kitten) constantly throw in his path. The episodes included in this compilation are “Box Clever”, ““Cat and Mouse”“, “Suitcase”, “Screen Grab“, “Let Me In” and “Let Me In, Let Me Out“.

SUMMER IS HERE! Does your life get stressful? Do you often think about booking a holiday? And what do you think your cat gets up to when do you go away? Watch this collection to see these questions and more answered. This film is made up of a selection of classic black & white animations to celebrate the start of Summer.


