A Cautious Simon Nervously Tries to Make a Ham Sandwich Before His Hungry Cat Comes Back Inside

Feeling a bit peckish, a rather cautious Simon went to the kitchen to make himself a ham sandwich carefully looking around for any unexpected surprises. As he was preparing his food, Simon’s Cat pressed himself against the kitchen window to warn Simon he only had a limited amount of time before the hungry cat was coming back inside. Nervously, Simon tried to continue composing his sandwich, but was out of luck as soon as he turned his back.

It’s #NationalSandwichDay! Simon’s Cat sneakily ham-pers Simon’s attempts to make a ham sandwich.

Also included with this new animation are two classic food related episodes “Trash Cat” and “Pizza Cat“.