Simon’s Cat Unintentionally Spooks His Skittish Human in a Series of Amusing Halloween Vignettes

Spider in the Attic Simon's Cat

In a really amusing series of vignettes for Halloween 2017, a very curious Simon’s Cat unintentionally scares his rather skittish human who’s deeply afraid of both spiders and things that go bump in the night. On a rare trip to the attic, a bored Simon’s Cat happily played with the light switch, which unfortunately brought out the resident spiders and left Simon fearfully clutching his childhood teddy bear.

A curious cat uncovers a coven of creepy crawlies. Simon’s Cat FINALLY gets into the attic and gives Simon a spooky surprise!

Later on, while Simon was watching a scary movie, Simon’s cat got stuck inside the new retractable sofa and tried to escape in the most convenient of ways.

Halloween Simon's Cat


