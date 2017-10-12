Simon’s Cat Unintentionally Spooks His Skittish Human in a Series of Amusing Halloween Vignettes

In a really amusing series of vignettes for Halloween 2017, a very curious Simon’s Cat unintentionally scares his rather skittish human who’s deeply afraid of both spiders and things that go bump in the night. On a rare trip to the attic, a bored Simon’s Cat happily played with the light switch, which unfortunately brought out the resident spiders and left Simon fearfully clutching his childhood teddy bear.

Later on, while Simon was watching a scary movie, Simon’s cat got stuck inside the new retractable sofa and tried to escape in the most convenient of ways.



