Simon’s Cat Does a Bit of Housekeeping in a Humorous Compilation of Classic Episodes

Has your cat got in the way when you’re doing the housework? Just as you finish tidying up they stroll in and within seconds they have completely undone all your hard work? Yes, the Simon’s Cat Team know this all too well!

Follow on Facebook, Twitter, Flipboard and Subscribe by Email

In addition to this blog, Laughing Squid is also an independently owned web hosting company with a focus on hosting WordPress blogs. The revenue from our hosting services helps support this blog.

Our hosting plans start out at $4 per month. If you are interested in hosting with us, you can sign-up here. If you know of anyone who needs WordPress hosting, please send them our way. Thanks!