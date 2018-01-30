Laughing Squid

Simon’s Cat Does a Bit of Housekeeping in a Humorous Compilation of Classic Episodes

by at on

In Paws & Chores, a well-intentioned Simon’s Cat tries to do a bit of housekeeping without inflicting too much damage on Simon and/or the house. The animation is made up of a compilation of previous Simon’s Cat episodes including “Hidden Treasure“, “The Monster“, “Washed Up”, “The Box“, ““Lunch Break”, Shelf Life“, “DIY“, “Bed Sheets” and “Muddy Paws“.

Has your cat got in the way when you’re doing the housework? Just as you finish tidying up they stroll in and within seconds they have completely undone all your hard work? Yes, the Simon’s Cat Team know this all too well!

