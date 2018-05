While drowsing outside atop a fence on a beautiful spring day, Simon’s Cat was rudely interrupted by a pesky crow who landed on the same spot. The very vocal bird took delight in trying to torment the feline by tripping him, tickling him and even trying to fly away with him, but nothing worked. After awhile, Simon’s Cat did get a chance to get even with the bird, although his satisfaction didn’t last long.

