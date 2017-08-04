Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology.

A Very Persistent Simon’s Cat Tries to Make His Ailing Human Feel Better

by at on

Simon's Cat Bedside Manner

The ever attention-starved Simon’s Cat decided that Simon needed to get up, face the day and feed his cat. When none of his usual tricks could rouse the ailing man, Simon’s cat did the very next, best thing – he curled up on Simon’s warm brow and took a nap. Unfortunately, neither Simon nor his cat expected that Simon could emit such a powerful sneeze.

A concerned cat practices his bedside manner! Poor Simon is under the weather will a visit from the cat help him bounce back? Featuring Simon, the cat and a serious case of the sniffles.


Related Laughing Squid Posts






Laughing Squid Hosting

In addition to this blog, Laughing Squid is also an independently owned web hosting company with a focus on hosting WordPress blogs. The revenue from our hosting services helps support this blog.


Our hosting plans start out at $4 per month. If you are interested in hosting with us, you can sign-up here. If you know of anyone who needs WordPress hosting, please send them our way. Thanks!





© 1995-2017 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved. Privacy Policy