A Very Playful Simon’s Cat Accidentally Leaves His Unraveled Human Out in the Cold

In a very rare scene, Simon and Simon’s Cat were enjoying each other’s company by playing with a fishing rod toy that had a long string the cat enjoyed chasing. This went on for a while until Simon became distracted by his smartphone. No matter what the disappointed feline did to encourage more play time, Simon was done. Grabbing what he thought was the string from the toy, Simon’s Cat soon discovered that it was yarn from Simon’s sweater that unraveled more and more until Simon was left exposed and out in the cold.
