Simon Attempts to Have Some Time to Himself Without Having to Answer to Simon’s Cat

In “Me Time“, a wonderful 11-minute compilation of early Simon’s Cat episodes, a beleaguered Simon tries to relax and have a little time to himself without having to answer to his persistently hungry cat. Included in the compilation are the episodes “Crazy Time“, “TV Dinner”, “Scary Legs”, “Fly Guy” and “Scaredy Cat

Do you find having a bit of ‘me time’ difficult when there’s a cat around? Simon sure does…Watch this collection unfold with a series of unfortunate accidents that seem to happen every time Simon tries to relax!

