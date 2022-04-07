Sierra Delta, A Wonderful Nonprofit That Places Trained Service Dogs With Veterans of the US Military

Sierra Delta is a wonderful 501(c)(3) nonprofit, non-government service that provides trained service dogs to veterans who have served in the US military.

Recognizing the growing need for programs that provide support to Veterans, regardless of branch or years of service, and physical or emotional needs, Sierra Delta embraces two paths for our Veterans to benefit from having a dog that can do the most good for the most number of Veterans.

Founded in 2017 by the very dynamic BJ Ganem, whom Scott and I met during a trip to St. Louis, the organization seeks to address to empower veterans with a dog who is perfectly matched to their needs and a community of others who may be in similar situations.

We’re revolutionizing the “service dogs for Veterans” model. EVERY dog provides a service, and the reasons and purpose for obtaining a dog are individual and unique to every owner. The mission of Sierra Delta is to empower American Military Veterans by developing a powerful bond with their dog & their community.

Sierra Delta also has a “Life Buddy Program”, which includes an interactive app (available on Apple and Google Play) that features include dog care, veterinary information, discounts, and games. The app also offers humans a place to check in with each other, support one another, and communicate thoughts, wishes, and goals for the day.

The Life Buddy Program and its companion Life Buddy App are provided to new rescue pet parents upon adoption and serves as the complete circle of care for you and your best bud for life! …A full documenting of your life together, through all the big and little moments – a constant reminder of who is always by your side.