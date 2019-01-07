Laughing Squid

Sideshow Bob Channels Zach de la Rocha in a Rage Against the Machine Mashup With ‘The Simpsons’

Sideshow Bob, the brilliant but homicidal character from The Simpsons perfectly captures Zach de la Rocha‘s anger as he performs the Rage Against the Machine song “Bullet In the Head” in a befitting mashup by Adam Schleichkorn, who may be better known as “Mylo the Cat”. This, like many other of his mashups, first started out on Instagram.

Sideshow Bob as Zach de la Rocha doing the Rage Against the Machine classic, “Bullet In The Head”. …I put a lot of thought into character selection, and dammit, I’m patting myself on the back for this one!




