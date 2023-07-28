Musician Shreds Acoustic Solo on Traditional Lute



Musician Brandon Acker, who plays and explains various traditional stringed instruments, had the opportunity to shred a solo on a lute during an original arrangement he composed for the Jared Dines project “The Biggest Shred Collab Song in the World 5”. Acker humorously approached the task, using medieval phrases to describe his achievement.

To Shred or Not to Shred: Will my Lute prevail? The lute doth shred indeed.

Acker also expressed his appreciation for being included as a shredder.

Big thanks to Jared Dine for including me in the big shred collaboration and for creating an epic backing track to the lute solo I composed

Here’s the big shred collaboration.