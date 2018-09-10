Laughing Squid

Japanese Rock Star Yoshiki Prepares a Warm Omelet Blanket For a Shivering Cat Made Out of Ketchup Rice

In an absolutely adorable ad campaign for the Japanese egg company Akita, mega rock star Yoshiki of X Japan prepares a nice warm omelet as a blanket for Kiyonya, a shivering orange cat made out of ketchup rice. Once Kiyonya was cozily tucked in, Yoshiki signed his name on the egg blanket in ketchup.

In another video from the campaign, Yoshiki deftly cut out a pair of sunglasses for Kiyonya that matched his own.

They also created a behind-the-scenes look at the making of this adorable video.

