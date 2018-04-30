Lara Croft Races to Save the World From a Mayan Apocalypse in ‘Shadow of the Tomb Raider’

Shadow of the Tomb Raider is an upcoming action-adventure video game, developed by Eidos-Montréal and Crystal Dynamics, and third installation of the reboot series. Square Enix, the publisher behind the game, unearthed an exciting new trailer that follows Lara Croft as she races to save the world from a Mayan apocalypse. Shadow of the Tomb Raider is available to pre-order from Amazon for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC with a release date of September 14th, 2018.

In Shadow of the Tomb Raider, Lara must master a deadly jungle, overcome terrifying tombs, and persevere through her darkest hour. As she races to save the world from a Maya apocalypse, Lara will be forged into the Tomb Raider she is destined to be.