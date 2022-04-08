A Limited Biographical Miniseries on FX Networks About the Sex Pistols Directed by Danny Boyle

FX Networks announced that they have partnered with Hulu (US) and Disney UK to stream Pistol, a limited biographical miniseries about the Sex Pistols.

One word: DESTROY. Stream all episodes of FX’s Pistol on 5/31.

The series, which was conceived by Craig Pearce and directed by Danny Boyle, shows of the rise of the band through the eyes of guitarist Steve Jones (Toby Wallace). The role of Johnny Rotten is played by Anson Boone, Sid Vicious is played by Louis Partridge, and drummer Paul Cooke is played by Jacob Slater.

Other relevant characters include (the late) Pamela Rooke (Maisie Williams), Wally Nightingale (Dylan Llewellyn), Nancy Spungen (Emma Appleton), Malcolm McLaren (Thomas Brodie-Sangster), and Vivienne Westwood (Talulah Riley), just to name a few.

The series will begin streaming on May 31, 2022.

Of course, John Lydon (Johnny Rotten) was not happy about this series at all. He told Good Morning Britain that the entire thing was done behind his back.