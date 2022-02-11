‘Seven Nation Army’ Reimagined in the Style of the Mississippi Delta Blues on Steel Guitar

Nashville musician Justin Johnson performed an incredible slide cover of “Seven Nation Army” by The White Stripes on a gorgeous steel guitar, reimagining the song in the distinctive style of Mississippi Delta Blues.
…the original recording of “Seven Nation Army” is a killer hybrid of bluesy slide guitar and analog punk. I wanted to take that all the way back down the Mississippi, and give it the full Delta Blues treatment.
Johnson also reimagined the ZZ Top song “Sharp Dressed Man” and Deep Purple‘s “Smoke on the Water” as Delta Blues.