Seth MacFarlane Hilariously Sings Cyndi Lauper Songs in ‘Family Guy’ Voices As He Sits Beside Her

While appearing on the wonderful Graham Norton Show in 2015 and seated next to the legendary Cyndi Lauper, actor, writer and comedian Seth MacFarlane hilariously covered a couple of Lauper’s greatest hits in the distinctive voices of the Family Guy characters Stewie and Peter Griffin. The songs McFarlane covered were “Time After Time” as Stewie and “True Colors” as Peter. Lauper appeared to be fully entertained by the performance as was the titular host and the appreciateive audience.
via reddit