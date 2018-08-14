Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology.

Seth MacFarlane Hilariously Sings Cyndi Lauper Songs in ‘Family Guy’ Voices As He Sits Beside Her

by at on

Seth McFarlane Cyndi Lauper Family Guy

While appearing on the wonderful Graham Norton Show in 2015 and seated next to the legendary Cyndi Lauper, actor, writer and comedian Seth MacFarlane hilariously covered a couple of Lauper’s greatest hits in the distinctive voices of the Family Guy characters Stewie and Peter Griffin. The songs McFarlane covered were “Time After Time” as Stewie and “True Colors” as Peter. Lauper appeared to be fully entertained by the performance as was the titular host and the appreciateive audience.

All of our dreams have come true as today Seth MacFarlane sings Cyndi Lauper’s greatest hits as Family Guy characters Stewie and Peter Griffin.

via reddit



Subscribe to Laughing Squid by Email


Sign up and you'll receive a daily email each featuring all of the blog posts we publish each day.

Follow Laughing Squid on Facebook, Twitter and Flipboard

Host Your WordPress Website at Laughing Squid Hosting


In addition to this blog, Laughing Squid is also an independent web hosting company that focuses on WordPress hosting. The revenue from our hosting services helps support this blog.


We recently announced that we are now offering Managed WordPress, our new hosting service that is highly optimized for WordPress. We also offer standard hosting, including WordPress hosting, on Cloud Sites. If you are interested in hosting with us, you can sign-up here and if you know of anyone who needs WordPress hosting, please send them our way. Thanks!

Please note, some Laughing Squid posts may contain affiliate marketing links, which means it is possible we will receive a small share of the sales of some of the products or services that are linked from our posts.



 

© 1995-2018 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved | Privacy Policy | Powered by Laughing Squid Hosting and WordPress VIP